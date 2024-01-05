The company behind the development of Winchburgh has been named as a finalist in two categories at The Scottish Property Awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Winchburgh Developments Ltd has been nominated for both Property Company of the Year and Regeneration Project of the Year at the 2024 awards, which take place in February.

The firm has been nominated in recognition of its ongoing investment in the area and the significant development milestones it has achieved over the last 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These include the construction and opening of the new motorway junction 1B, which has directly connected Winchburgh to the M9 motorway; the completion of new bridge structures over the Edinburgh/Glasgow railway line and the Union Canal; the part-funding of a new bus service by Lothian Country Buses linking Winchburgh to Livingston; the regeneration of the 85-acre Auldcathie District Park and completing the sale of a town centre food retail site for a new Sainsbury’s Hub – set to open in the spring.

Re-opening of B8020 Beatlie Road in Winchburgh on April 6, 2023, created a direct link to the M9.

The firm has also sold serviced land on Beatlie Road to Wheatley Group for 81 affordable housing units and apartments for social and mid-market rent.

John Hamilton, chief executive, said: “It is testament to the work of all the team here at Winchburgh Developments Ltd – as well as our valued contractors – that we have been nominated for two more prestigious awards.

“Throughout 2023, significant development has taken place in Winchburgh and we look forward to continuing this in 2024 and beyond. We would like to take the opportunity to thank the local community for their ongoing support in making all these works possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout 2023, WDL expanded its reach and impact within the local community by developing and delivering education programmes with local schools, collaborating with and providing funding for community groups, and supporting events that connect residents to build a strong community.

Winchburgh Developments Ltd is up for two awards for the work carried out in the town.