Winchburgh Developments Ltd (WDL), which is responsible for one of the most ambitious placemaking projects in the UK, triumphed at the awards last Thursday.

The awards aim to shine a spotlight on the greatest achievements in the built environment across Scotland.

WDL beat stiff competition from Drum Property Group, Knight Property Group and Scarborough Muir Group Ltd to win the title.

The Winchburgh Developments Ltd team were delighted to secure the Property Company of the Year Award.

Broadcaster and comedian Des Clarke, who was host for the evening, teased the audience with the description: “The judges said this company had spent years delivering a major transformation and now was a time to recognise their success."

WDL was recognised for its ongoing investment in the area and the significant development milestones it has achieved over the last 12 months with its “infrastructure-first” approach to community planning.

These include the construction and opening of the new motorway junction 1B, which has directly connected Winchburgh to the M9 motorway, enabling residents to enjoy shorter commutes to Edinburgh and beyond.

New bridge structures have been completed over the Edinburgh/Glasgow railway line and Union Canal.

WDL has also part-funded a new bus service by Lothian Country Buses linking Winchburgh to Livingston and completed the sale of a town centre food retail site for a new Sainsbury’s Hub retail store which is set to open later this year.

And it oversaw the sale of serviced land on Beatlie Road to Wheatley Group for 81 affordable housing units and apartments for social and mid-market rent.

John Hamilton, WDL CEO, said: “It is an honour to be recognised as Property Company of the Year at The Scottish Property Awards. It is testament to the hard work of all the team here at Winchburgh Developments and of our valued contractors.

“Of course, the success of any placemaking project relies on the support of the local community and we would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in Winchburgh for their ongoing support in making these works possible.”

The company was also runner-up for Regeneration Project of the Year for its work on Auldcathie District Park.

An 85-acre greenspace, it was partly formed from the reclamation of a former landfill site as part of a £6 million regeneration project by WDL – with input from the local community to transform it into a multi-use space for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy.

It now features more than 31,000 newly-planted trees, over 2.5km of running, walking and cycling loops, a biking track, extensive play areas and a popular community growing area.

Last year, WDL was named Most Trusted Land and Property Development Company at The BUILD Awards.