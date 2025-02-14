Whipping up a great deal for Winchburgh ice-cream firm

Local business Villaggio Gelato has achieved its growth goals, with a little help from West Lothian Council.

Using the finest ingredients and traditional machinery, the Winchburgh-based firm makes artisan, authentic Italian gelato.

The business experienced impressive growth in its first year of trading and owner and director, Marguerite Spina, was keen to keep the momentum going.

There were two-time sensitive growth goals for the business: to move into new premises and to update the Villaggio Gelato website. However, working on these goals in tandem meant the costs were high and affordability was an issue.

To help with this, West Lothian Council provided funding through its Digital Development Grant. Part funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the grant is aimed at enhancing the digital capabilities of West Lothian businesses.

The council’s economic development service administer the funding locally.

Funding was used to give Villaggio Gelato’s website an update to ensure customers could browse products and place orders easily.

In addition, the firm wanted to reach a wider audience to draw more customers to Winchburgh and therefore focused on the SEO capabilities of the website.

At the same time, Marguerite also secured new premises and opened the Villaggio Gelato Beach Hut in the town. Having the updated website meant the premises could be showcased appropriately.

Another key goal of the business was to attend more events to help build its profile and introduce the products to more clients. To support this, funding was provided through the Trade Development Grant.

This grant can be used towards eligible costs associated with attending exhibitions, including renting, setting up and running an exhibition space and marketing costs.

Marguerite has also benefited from training and upskilling support. She participated in Invest in West Lothian’s first Women in Entrepreneurship Programme, a four-part course created to help local business women take their businesses to the next level.

During the sessions, participants re-evaluated the current positions of their businesses, identified achievable goals and created a clear plan to follow. This was possible through the Expert Help Programme, which is also part-funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

By the end of the programme, Marguerite had gained clarity on the next stages of growing her business.

She said: “Business Gateway West Lothian was more than a tick box exercise. I felt that as soon as I got in touch with them, they were interested in my business and genuinely wanted me to succeed.

“With access to resources, training courses and funding, the support I was offered was invaluable. I urge any business in West Lothian to make that first phone call; I couldn’t recommend them highly enough.”

For more information on the Digital or Trade Development Grants, visit www.investinwestlothian.com.

To register interest and find out more, email [email protected].