WhatsApp is testing a feature that would allow users to change the colour of chat bubbles.

According to reports there could be a range of five colours to pick from.

It is currently in beta and is now being tested on Android.

WhatsApp is testing a feature which will finally allow users to change the colour of chat bubbles. If rolled out widely it would give a create sense of customisation to your experience on the popular messaging app.

The potential feature has been spotted by the folks at WA Beta Info, who note that it was first being tested on some iOS devices. However it has since been discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android.

But how does the feature work and what could you expect from it? Let’s find out:

WhatsApp test game-changing feature

The eagle-eyed folks over at WA Beta Info first spotted that WhatsApp was testing out a feature that would allow users to customise the colour of chat bubbles in May of this year. It was part of WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.11.10.70 and it is part of a push to offer users greater customisation of their experience on the app.

However, it has now been spotted as part of the latest beta test on Android in August 2024. It suggests that WhatsApp could be preparing a wider roll out in the future.

How will the feature work?

WhatsApp users are currently able to edit the theme of a chat, but you have to make do with the default colour scheme for chat bubbles. If you are one of the many millions of people around the globe who use the messaging app, you will be familiar with the format of green bubbles for your messages, white bubbles for messages received.

The use of green makes sense as it fits with WhatsApp’s own branding and is a similar story for other apps - FB messenger uses blue as the default instead of green. However in its reports on testing for the chat bubble customisation, WA Beta Info states that in the current testing users are able to pick from a range of five colours.

When will the feature launch?

WhatsApp have been testing chat bubble customisation in beta for several months now - on iOS devices at least. But it is not yet known when it could be rolled out widely to all users.

The fact it is featured in Android beta as of August suggests that development is continuing and a release date could be inching closer. However nothing has been confirmed as of the time of writing.

Are you bothered about customising the chat bubbles on WhatsApp and what colour would you pick, if you had unlimited choice? Share your thoughts with our tech writer by emailing [email protected].