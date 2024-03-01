Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewis Gill, who ran Plant Bae in Easter Road until its closure earlier this year, is relocating with his team to South Queensferry, where customers will be able to get their hands on the delicious pastry treats sold in the former venue.

Sharing the news on Facebook, Lewis wrote: “South Queensferry, see you soon! So this has happened very quickly. I’ve been pretty busy working behind-the-scenes over the last month to make this happen. We really enjoyed the last year of doing pastry in Leith, but we want to be the best at it or at least up there anyway.

“We needed more space to allow us to achieve this and we had a restrictive space – it’s only a 20 minute car ride and who doesn’t love the view.

“I know some people will be upset we’re not coming back as we were but we will still be doing a lot of options we had at Plant Bae and the giant crossiants will be returning.

“Our main focus will be on local good quality coffee, the highest quality of pastry and, if our oven arrives in time, lots of sourdough and focaccia. We will be hard at work to get open over the next month so I hope to see you all soon.”

A vegan cafe, Plant Bae sold sandwiches, toasties and brunch items, as well as lots of baked goods, including pastries and vegan brownies. It closed its doors in January, with the size of the premises and lease being cited as reasons for the closure.