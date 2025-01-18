This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Millions in unclaimed National Lottery prizes are waiting to be claimed

Winners have up to 180 days to come forward before prizes are lost

Tickets worth up to £1 million remain unclaimed across the UK

Check your wallet, bags, or online account - you could already be a winner!

Learn how to claim your prize and increase your odds of winning through syndicates

Millions dream of hitting the National Lottery jackpot, but what if you've already won and don’t even realise it?

Surprisingly, unclaimed lottery prizes are more common than you might expect. With winners usually having up to six months to claim their prize, many winning tickets go unnoticed or forgotten.

That life-changing ticket could be tucked away in your wallet, buried in a bag, or sitting idle in an online account. Take a moment to check the list below - you might just be holding the key to a fortune!

How long do National Lottery winners have to claim their prize?

Winning lottery ticket holders have 180 days (approximately six months) from the draw date to claim the prize.

If a valid claim is not received within this timeframe, the money and any interest earned on it goes to National Lottery Projects across the UK.

How can National Lottery winnings be claimed?

Prize winnings of £500 and under can be claimed in store from a National Lottery retailer - that is, an authorised store or outlet where you can purchase lottery tickets, like newsagents, supermarkets and petrol stations.

Prizes over £500 and up to and including £50,000 can be claimed online.

For prizes over £50,000, and monthly prize winnings (Set For Life), winning ticket holders should call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm and arrange the winning claim.

If your ticket has been damaged or destroyed, you still may be able to make a valid claim, however, an appeal should be filed within 30 days of the draw date.

Details on the information you would need to provide can be found on the National Lottery website.

How to increase your chances of winning the lottery

Let’s be honest: hitting the jackpot isn’t easy. The odds are slim, but there are ways to improve your chances and spend less money while pursuing that life-changing prize.

Lottery syndicates have been popular for as long as the draws themselves - and for good reason. By pooling resources with others, you can boost your odds of winning.

Sure, you’ll have to share the prize, but when it’s a £100 million EuroMillions jackpot, does that really matter?

Current unclaimed National Lottery tickets:

Euromillions - £1m

A Millionaire Maker winner is out there, with this winning ticket having been drawn on 3 September.

The ticket holder - who purchased their ticket in the London Borough of Lambeth - needs to claim it by 2 March 2025.

Euromillions - £1m

A second would-be millionaire is yet to come forward. The draw in question took place on 4 October, and the lucky ticket holder has until 2 April 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Metropolitan Borough of Bury.

Euromillions - £1m

A third would-be millionaire is still ‘at large’. The draw in question took place on 18 October, and the lucky ticket holder has until 16 April 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Swansea area.

Euromillions - £1m

A fourth Euromillions ticket is out there. The draw in question took place on 5 November, and the lucky ticket holder has until 4 May 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Thanet area.

Euromillions - £1m

A fifth Euromillions ticket remains unclaimed. The draw in question took place on 19 November, and the lucky ticket holder has until 18 May 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Winchester area.

Euromillions - £1m

A sixth Euromillions ticket remains unclaimed. The draw in question took place on 6 December, and the lucky ticket holder has until 4 June 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the London Borough of Hillingdon.

Euromillions - £1m

A seventh millionaire is yet to come forward. The draw in question took place on 27 December, and the lucky ticket holder has until 25 June 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in Wiltshire.

Euromillions - £137,981.30

A eighth Euromillions ticket remains unclaimed. The draw in question took place on 31 December, and the lucky ticket holder has until 29 May 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the District of Huntingdonshire.

Lotto - £1m

More millionaires await, this time through the more traditional ‘Lotto’ arm of the National Lottery’s games. The first unclaimed ticket was drawn on 7 December, with the numbers 9, 12, 14, 26, 35, 42 (Bonus 18), and was purchased in Sefton.

The lucky ticket holder has until 5 June 2025 to come forward.

Lotto - £1m

The second Lotto millionaire bought their ticket in Buckinghamshire, for the draw that took place on 14 December.

The unclaimed ticket won with the numbers 1, 11, 12, 17, 19, 54 (Bonus 3), and the holder has until 12 June 2025 to come forward.

Set For Life - £10,000 every month for 30 years

A Match 5 + Life Ball prize ticket with the numbers 2, 11, 29, 37, 45 (Life Ball 6) was drawn on 24 October and purchased in Sevenoaks. The ticket holder has until 22 April 2025 to claim their prize.

Have you ever checked an old ticket and discovered you were a winner? Or do you have tips for staying on top of your lottery entries? Share your experiences and advice in the comments section.