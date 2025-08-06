Rising life expectancy could mean working longer or paying more into your pension 🕰️

The UK State Pension age is set to rise from 66 to 67 by 2028, with further increases expected

But experts warn the pension age could reach 80 due to rising costs and longer life expectancy

Pension costs may hit £200 billion by 2073, putting huge strain on the economy

Possible solutions include raising retirement age, increasing worker contributions, or reforming the triple lock

If you’re planning your retirement, brace yourself.

Experts have warned that the UK’s State Pension age could rise dramatically, possibly up to 80, unless urgent reforms are made.

Currently, the State Pension age is set to increase from 66 to 67 between 2026 and 2028, with a planned rise to 68 by 2046.

But new analysis suggests this timeline may speed up significantly, as the Government faces a growing challenge: people are living longer, and pension costs are soaring.

The latest forecasts show that by 2073, the annual State Pension bill could reach a staggering £200 billion. That’s equivalent to nearly 8% of the country’s GDP, and up from around 5% today.

Jack Carmichael, pensions expert and actuary at Barnett Waddingham, says that without change, this is “completely unaffordable.” But what does it mean for you?

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

What might change?

To keep the system sustainable, experts warn that the retirement age may need to rise beyond 68, and possibly all the way to 80.

That would mean many people working well into their late 70s, a prospect that’s already raising concerns about fairness and health.

Alternatively, workers might have to pay significantly more into the pension system during their working years, with estimates suggesting that contributions could rise by 50% or more.

Another option on the table is reforming the "triple lock." The current policy guarantees the State Pension increases each year in line with either inflation, average earnings growth, or a minimum of 2.5%, whichever is higher.

But removing or altering the triple lock could slow pension growth, a move that would be deeply unpopular.

Why might changes need to be made?

Simply put, people are living longer, and as a result, pensions are being paid out for longer. The Office for Budget Responsibility warns that without reform, pension spending will swell beyond what the economy can reasonably support.

Rachel Vahey, head of public policy at AJ Bell, says the Government’s upcoming State Pension age review may be the moment action becomes unavoidable, despite the political challenges.

What can I do?

If you’re planning for retirement, it’s more important than ever to stay informed and consider how rising pension ages and costs could affect your plans.

Diversifying your retirement savings, contributing to private pensions, or investing wisely might help protect your financial future if State Pension benefits become less generous or come later.

