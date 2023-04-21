The awards celebrate the very best in the industry, which is worth £11.5 billion to the Scottish economy. Entries close on May 12.

Delivered by VisitScotland, in partnership with regional awards programmes, they combine five regional awards with a national final.

For almost 30 years, the Thistles have helped shine a spotlight on individual businesses, people and partnerships.

The Thistle Awards are a great way to put your business in the spotlight.

After a two year break due to the pandemic, they returned with a bang last year, culminating in the crowning of 17 winners at the national final in February 2023.

Neil Christison, VisitScotland regional director, said: “The Scottish Thistle Awards offer the opportunity for individuals and businesses to gain recognition for all the work they do to make the region such a fantastic place to visit and stay.

“They mark an important celebration of the best in our industry as we continue to move towards recovery. Now, more than ever, the a wards showcase the very best of Scotland’s tourism sector, helping to ensure that tourism, and the individuals who work in the industry, are recognised for the positive impact they bring to the country and our communities.

“I would encourage those working in tourism and events in the region to get their entries in.”