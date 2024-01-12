South Queensferry bar and restaurant Thirty Knots has recently introduced a new event space.

Launched just before Christmas, the multi-purpose private area officially opened its doors just before Christmas.

The venue is already filling up with bookings from families for special events in 2024.

The stylish addition is billed as providing a perfect setting for private celebrations or corporate gatherings.

General manager David Ross said: “Our new events space is an exciting addition to South Queensferry.

“With stunning views out across the water, our team is on hand to help guests make their vision come to life – whether that be for a wedding, creative or corporate event, or any special celebration.

“We take immense pride in the offerings at our much-loved venue and eagerly anticipate the arrival of both new and familiar guests in the coming months.”

The venue – owned by leading hospitality group Buzzworks Holdings – has also recently unveiled its revamped seasonal menu, which is set to run until spring.

It is now serving a new, lighter lunch menu and a seasonal selection of dinner items and mains, as well as exquisite desserts.

David added: “We are delighted to unveil our new menus, showcasing both modern and classic dishes using some of the best local produce.