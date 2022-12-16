Thirty Knots officially opens its doors in South Queensferry
Thirty Knots officially started welcoming customers through its doors in South Queensferry on Saturday.
Buzzworks latest venue in the town, it has taken over the former site of The Three Bridges – situated beneath the Forth Bridge.
It features an impressive restaurant, a modern take on the traditional pub, and a stunning outdoor terrace with views out over the Firth of Forth.
Managing Director Kenny Blair said: “We are very excited to welcome customers to the new Thirty Knots.
"The venue signifies our ongoing investment and commitment to South Queensferry, having launched our Scotts restaurant in the Port Edgar Marina back in 2018.
"We hope this provides the local community with another fantastic venue that they can enjoy and be proud of for years to come.
“Our mouth-watering menu promises both modern and classic dishes, using some of the best produce and ingredients that Scotland has to offer. But we still have so much more to offer in the coming months that will be well worth the wait for our customers, including a stunning private event space and spectacular outdoor terrace...so watch this space.”
Bringing over 30 years of culinary experience and a hands-on approach, renowned chef Trevor Garden (51) promises customers an exciting menu, designed to tantalise the tastebuds while focusing on fresh, seasonal produce.
Trevor said: “With a mix of home-comfort classics and dishes inspired from around the world, there is sure to be something to suit all tastes.”