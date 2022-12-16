Buzzworks latest venue in the town, it has taken over the former site of The Three Bridges – situated beneath the Forth Bridge.

It features an impressive restaurant, a modern take on the traditional pub, and a stunning outdoor terrace with views out over the Firth of Forth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing Director Kenny Blair said: “We are very excited to welcome customers to the new Thirty Knots.

Thirty Knots officially opened its doors on Saturday, much to the delight of Buzzworks Holdings managing director Kenny Blair. (Pic: Sandy Young)

"The venue signifies our ongoing investment and commitment to South Queensferry, having launched our Scotts restaurant in the Port Edgar Marina back in 2018.

"We hope this provides the local community with another fantastic venue that they can enjoy and be proud of for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our mouth-watering menu promises both modern and classic dishes, using some of the best produce and ingredients that Scotland has to offer. But we still have so much more to offer in the coming months that will be well worth the wait for our customers, including a stunning private event space and spectacular outdoor terrace...so watch this space.”

Bringing over 30 years of culinary experience and a hands-on approach, renowned chef Trevor Garden (51) promises customers an exciting menu, designed to tantalise the tastebuds while focusing on fresh, seasonal produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirty Knots has taken over the former site of The Three Bridges, situated beneath the Forth Bridge.