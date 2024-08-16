The Lobster Pot in Blackness in running for prestigious award
Now in their tenth year, the awards honour the country’s top culinary destinations while recognising the hard work and efforts of those committed to always providing the country with the freshest of products.
They also showcase the best restaurants, takeaways, pubs, hotel restaurants, cafes and bistros, as well as those who help us explore new flavours and cuisines from different cultures.
As with all award ceremonies hosted by Oceanic Awards, the public are able to submit their votes for the restaurants they feel deserve recognition.
The Lobster Pot in Blackness is one of the finalists in the Seafood Restaurant category. It will find out if has been crowned the winner at the awards ceremony in the Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central on Monday, August 26.
Colm O’Rourke, owner of the The Lobster Pot, said: “We are thrilled that the unique creativity and hard work of our team has been recognised in reaching the finals of this prestigious award.
“The past few years have been challenging for all in our industry and yet the quality of hospitality food in Scotland has consistently improved to be amongst the best in the world.”
An awards spokesperson added: “We would like to thank the public for their participation in our nomination process.
“We want to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them all the very best of luck.”