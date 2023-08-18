The popular hostelry is now up for the prestigious Sunday Mail Pub of the Year award, alongside Camphill Vaults in Bothwell, Malones in Aberdeen, The Old Smiddy in Glasgow and Sportsterz, also in Glasgow.

Buzzworks, which runs Scotts at Port Edgar Marina and Thirty Knots in South Queensferry, is also up for the Hospitality Employer of the Year Award, competing against the Auchrannie Hotel, Cru Holdings and Manorview. It is also in the running for a Sustainability Award.

Thirty Knots in South Queensferry is also in the running for the Kopparberg New Bar of the Year Award.

The Four Marys is up for the prestigious Pub of the Year Award which will be announced on August 29.

Scotland's longest-established hospitality awards, they are celebrating their 28th year in 2023. The awards were established to recognise excellence in the Scottish licensed trade by industry magazine DRAM.

Over the last three decades the event has garnered a reputation as being one of the most prestigious events in Scotland’s licensed trade calendar and have been referred to as the “Oscars” of the industry. The winners will be revealed at a glitzy awards dinner on Tuesday, August 29, at The Doubletree Hilton Hotel in Glasgow.

Organiser Susan Young said: “This year, a record number of votes were received from the public across a multitude of categories.

“The best of the best have now been named, ranging from pubs that are dog friendly to cocktail bars, community pubs and late night venues.

Thirty Knots in the Ferry is up for New Bar of the Year Award.

“Customers voted and then mystery shoppers visited, with the last word going to the awards judges. It was certainly not an easy task due to the quality of all the finalists and many miles have been travelled.”

More than 600 people will gather at the event on August 29 to find out which pubs take the top accolade.

Meanwhile, a South Queensferry take away is a contender in the 9th Food Awards Scotland 2023.

Maurizio’s is in the running for the South East’s Best Fish n’ Chip Shop Award, along with eight others.