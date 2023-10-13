Two tenants in Linlithgow have taken on vital ambassador roles in a pioneering technology project aimed at enhancing digital care within the housing and care sector.

Alice Bayne and Peter Paton, tenants at Bield’s West Port development, have taken on the role of champions for its TAPPI (Technology for our Ageing Population: Panel for Innovation) project, which aims to enable tenants to live at home independently for as long as possible.

After successfully securing £75,000 last year, Bield launched its TAPPI project which aims to improve the way technology is used across the housing and care sector.

The funding has given Bield a unique opportunity to work with tenants, staff and partners to trial and adapt a range of devices, apps and systems that can be used across a variety of housing settings.

In their roles, Alice and Peter have closely collaborated with project managers to help adapt and develop the technology, as well as ensuring that fellow tenants are kept informed.

Alice (89) said: “Even though I am not the most technologically-minded person, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being part of the project. I can tell my fellow tenants first-hand how beneficial being involved in the project is, as well as how much the technology can benefit your everyday life.

“I am currently trialling the technology in my flat and it has not only given me peace of mind but my family too. I live alone and know my family are instantly contacted if anything should go wrong.

“It has been an amazing experience; we were a community of older people that relied on family and friends but now we have technology that has improved our situation in many ways. TAPPI has introduced us to this new way of living with our wonderful equipment. I am delighted to say we are happy with TAPPI.”

Bield staff and tenants have shared the responsibility for developing digital services to support independent living and have tested a range of devices, apps and systems.

Gary Baillie, TAPPI service manager, said: “Working closely with Alice and Peter has allowed us to develop and tailor how we operate to ensure that the technology always benefits the tenant.

“It’s the tenants and their families who ultimately reap the benefits of this technology. By actively seeking and incorporating their feedback, we continually adapt and make improvements.

“Currently, we're limited to using individuals who live alone. The next phase involves extending the technology's availability to couples.”

The Bield Tech Hub in Linlithgow launched last year and consists of four spaces, each fitted out with three different technologies for people to test, including drinking cups that track fluid intake and 4-D tracking technology.

The hub is open for stakeholders to trial and give feedback.