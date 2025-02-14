A multi-sensory class for babies and toddlers is growing fast, after its new owner left her safe career in teaching to become a business owner.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartbeeps already has classes in West Lothian but, due to popular demand, next month it is adding even more.

Founded in 2003, Hartbeeps has the fastest-growing and most innovative early years classes in the UK, offering fun multi-sensory music and play sessions for babies and pre-school children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New owner Fiona Duncan (37), from Polmont, attended classes in Linlithgow with her four-year-old Freya, before switching to East Whitburn with eight-month-old Aria.

A former principal teacher, Fiona Duncan has no regrets about making the move into business.

She decided to buy the business in December when previous owner, Diane, was looking to move on after ten years at the helm.

Fiona said: “It looks like a midlife crisis, doesn't it? But the reality is a bit different.

“I'd been taking my two girls to Hartbeeps while I was teaching at Tillicoultry Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I loved the clever way it put children at the heart of their adventures and the welcoming atmosphere at the classes.

“When Diane was looking to move on, I thought: what a wonderful opportunity.

“I took a deep breath, decided to go for it and resigned from my post as a principal teacher.

“At the time it seemed scary but it's the best decision I've ever made. Hartbeeps is the original musical storyteller and creator of multi-sensory play for babies and young children, with over 20 years' experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Classes are the perfect place to watch little ones develop and learn in a fun and interactive way.”

Fiona is now also a fully certified baby yoga and baby massage instructor, allowing her to bring these features to her classes.

She added: “I firmly believe Hartbeeps is a wonderful concept. It's child-focused but adults love it too.”

Currently the timetable includes classes Monday to Friday in Linlithgow, Bathgate, Broxburn and East Whitburn. Baby Bells classes are for new babies to sitting, Baby Beeps take little ones through sitting to standing and Happy House is for toddlers to nursery years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New classes are being added on Wednesday afternoons at Linlithgow Bowling Club, including Baby Bells and Happy House.

To book in for classes or join a waiting list, visit hartbeeps-west-lothian.classforkids.io.