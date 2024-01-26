Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manager Brian Torley was joined by guests of honour Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar, cutting the ribbon to declare the store officially open.

Customers were treated to live music thanks to a piper, while the first 200 customers who entered the store received a golden ticket with prizes ranging from Percy Pigs to a £200 M&S voucher.

Later in the day, Mr MacSween, from MacSween Haggis, performed an Address to the Haggis, followed by a performance by Highland dancers.

Brian said: “Our whole team has been working really hard to deliver this fantastic new M&S Linlithgow Foodhall and it was great to hear from customers how much they love it.

“When you visit the store, you’ll find a spacious design across our Foodhall with great features like our fantastic M&S Bakery, M&S Wine Shop and our digital Click & Collect service – all designed to make shopping with us more enjoyable and more convenient than ever.

“I’d like to thank MacSween Haggis, our talented local Highland dancers and piper for helping to make our Burns Night opening extra special! We had a great day.”