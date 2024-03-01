Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Britain’s fourth largest supermarket is on the lookout for people of all levels of experience to fill roles across the region, with salaries of up to £43,440.

Roles include full and part-time positions such as store assistant and deputy store manager, all the way up to assistant store manager.

The recruitment push is part of a nationwide expansion drive, with Aldi pledging to create a total of more than 5500 new jobs up and down the country in 2024.

Aldi is looking to recruit more than 250 members of staff in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Store and warehouse assistants receive a starting salary of £12 rising to £12.95 nationally.

Aldi is also the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is worth more than an additional £900 a year.

Giles Hurley, Aldi UK chief executive officer, said: “Our colleagues work incredibly hard and they are without a doubt a huge part of our success.

“We are looking forward to welcoming even more colleagues up and down the country to Team Aldi during 2024. This is another step in accelerating progress towards our goal of making affordable, quality food accessible to everyone.”

Aldi recently committed to opening 500 more stores across Britain and is investing more than £1.4 billion throughout 2023 and 2024 as it progresses towards hitting this long-term target.