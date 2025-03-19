The firm is boosting its presence with 25 new stores and 600 new jobs across the UK 💅

A major health and beauty brand plans to open 25 new stores in 2025, creating around 600 new jobs

The new Superdrug stores will feature enhanced beauty treatments and luxury fragrances

65 existing stores will also be refurbished, with several locations expanding, including Luton and Dundee

The expansion follows recent sales growth, driven by investments in larger stores

A major UK health and beauty retailer has announced plans to open 25 new stores in 2025, creating around 600 new jobs.

Superdrug has said that the new "best-in-class" locations will feature enhanced beauty treatments and a wider selection of luxury fragrances, responding to growing consumer demand.

With 780 stores across the UK and Ireland, Superdrug also revealed plans to refurbish 65 existing stores and expand several locations, including in Luton and Dundee, with some sites expected to double in size.

The company added that investments in its largest stores in recent years have driven a 25% increase in sales. It has also invested to offer customers more beauty treatments, such as ear piercing, manicures and eye-brow threading, as its shops.

Where will the new Superdrug stores be?

Specific locations for the new Superdrug stores haven't yet been confirmed, but the company has said it is focusing investment in shopping destinations and retail park shops.

This suggests that the new stores could be located in high-traffic retail areas such as major shopping centres, popular high streets, or busy retail parks.

These locations tend to draw large numbers of shoppers, making them ideal for the brand’s expansion. It's likely the new stores will be in cities or larger towns with strong foot traffic and demand for beauty and fragrance products.

Superdrug’s store expansion actually began last month with the opening of the Leeds Briggate location, and additional “best-in-class” stores are set to open in Guernsey and Cribbs Causeway, Bristol, alongside a major expansion at Meadowhall, Sheffield.

Nigel Duxbury, Superdrug property director, said: “We want everyone who enters Superdrug to feel an elevated customer experience.

“For us, this is not about a quick and easy purchase, it is about engaging customers with added extras that truly enrich their everyday lives.

“Investing in and increasing the number of large format stores in our estate allows us to accelerate our bricks-and-mortar strategy, so that we can bring the bigger and better shopping experience, that we know our customers love, to even more communities across the UK.”

