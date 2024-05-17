Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Strangers Brewing Company of Linlithgow’s Lone Goose beer is currently available in the aptly named Strangers’ Bar inside the House of Commons.

It is now on tap in the bar as a guest ale after Martyn Day, Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP, recommended it.

A four per cent easy-drinking golden ale, it is being enjoyed by the many MPs and other parliamentarians for whom the Strangers’ Bar is effectively their ‘local’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brett Welch, director and head brewer at Strangers Brewing Co, made the journey to London to share a pint with the local MP.

Barry Watts (Society of Independent Brewers), with Martyn and Brett enjoying a pint in Strangers' Bar at Westminster.

He said: “We were delighted that Lone Goose was selected for the Strangers’ Bar and grateful to Martyn and the team at the bar for making it happen.

“We’re very proud of our beers and this was a great opportunity to showcase our local beer outside of Scotland.

“We’d love to think that a pint of Lone Goose may have inspired some of our politicians to dream up ground-breaking new policies and are delighted that so many MPs are enjoying drinking it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The beer is named after the lone white goose that lives on Linlithgow loch; he’s a bit of a local celebrity and – just like this beer – he has plenty of personality!”

The lone goose on the loch inspired the ale's name.

Martyn said it was a pleasure to introduce his Westminster colleagues to Lone Goose and give them a taste of Linlithgow.

He added: “It is brilliant to see a local business thriving and I'm sure Strangers Brewing Co will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Lone Goose was made available in the Strangers’ Bar as part of a scheme run by the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group and the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA), to which Strangers Brewing Co belongs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A microbrewery based at Narrowboat Farm, Linlithgow, it was founded in 2021 with the support of a local crowdfunding campaign.

Brewing craft beer by hand in small batches, Strangers Brewing Co aims to make distinctive, delicious beer with a local flavour.