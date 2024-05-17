Strangers Lone Goose beer on tap in House of Commons bar
It is now on tap in the bar as a guest ale after Martyn Day, Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP, recommended it.
A four per cent easy-drinking golden ale, it is being enjoyed by the many MPs and other parliamentarians for whom the Strangers’ Bar is effectively their ‘local’.
Brett Welch, director and head brewer at Strangers Brewing Co, made the journey to London to share a pint with the local MP.
He said: “We were delighted that Lone Goose was selected for the Strangers’ Bar and grateful to Martyn and the team at the bar for making it happen.
“We’re very proud of our beers and this was a great opportunity to showcase our local beer outside of Scotland.
“We’d love to think that a pint of Lone Goose may have inspired some of our politicians to dream up ground-breaking new policies and are delighted that so many MPs are enjoying drinking it.
“The beer is named after the lone white goose that lives on Linlithgow loch; he’s a bit of a local celebrity and – just like this beer – he has plenty of personality!”
Martyn said it was a pleasure to introduce his Westminster colleagues to Lone Goose and give them a taste of Linlithgow.
He added: “It is brilliant to see a local business thriving and I'm sure Strangers Brewing Co will continue to go from strength to strength.”
Lone Goose was made available in the Strangers’ Bar as part of a scheme run by the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group and the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA), to which Strangers Brewing Co belongs.
A microbrewery based at Narrowboat Farm, Linlithgow, it was founded in 2021 with the support of a local crowdfunding campaign.
Brewing craft beer by hand in small batches, Strangers Brewing Co aims to make distinctive, delicious beer with a local flavour.
It has a core range of beers which are available all year round, as well as seasonal specials that take their flavours from what’s growing on the farm and surrounding countryside. The brewery takes its name from the Linlithgow town motto: ‘St Michael is kinde to strangers’.