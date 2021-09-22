Starbucks confirms opening date for new Falkirk drive-through

The American company revealed earlier this year it hoped to set up a new coffee shop in Central Retail Park, in what was formerly Carphone Warehouse.

The first customers will be welcomed at the new Starbucks from tomorrow (Thursday, September 23).

Sarah Thorneycroft, store manager, said: “We are excited to open our new store in Central Retail Park and become a part of the local community.

The new Starbucks in Falkirk's Central Retail Park is set to open on Thursday, September 23. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“The team are closely following the latest guidance from both the government and health authorities to keep everyone safe.”

Councillors voted to grant planning permission for the site in April, despite objections.

A resident from Galloway Street, just beside the shop, called for the plans to be rejected at an online meeting.

The woman stressed she was speaking on behalf of 16 of the 20 households in Galloway Street who signed a petition against the proposal.

Their main concerns were traffic levels, which already made it difficult to get into the street, and parking.

Residents were also worried about noise and litter and said having a Starbucks there would mean more people sitting in cars with idling engines, increasing pollution in an area that already suffered from congestion.

The objector said there were other sites in the retail park itself that would be more suitable.

The residents were backed by Cecil Meiklejohn, council leader, and councillor David Alexander who said their concerns had to be put ahead of economic considerations.

However, councillors also heard from the applicant's agent who said the new coffee shop would create 20 jobs, including eight full-time positions, with no zero-hours contracts.

Speaking on behalf of the franchisee, Burton and Speke, Colin Campbell said the company was making a £500,000 investment in the unit and would organise a litter patrol three times a day in the area.

Councillors were told the site had been marketed for over a year but this was the first operator to come forward.

The new store has a “contemporary design, comfortable seating and free Wi-Fi” and will open from 6.30am-10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 7am-9pm on Sunday.

Delivery will also be available via Uber Eats.

