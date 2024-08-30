Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scotmid’s year-long charity partnership with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has raised £274,000.

It has enabled the RNLI to fund a new Atlantic 85 lifeboat, the Spirit of Cooperation, which will form part of the relief fleet used by stations to assist in critical rescues when other vessels are undergoing repairs.

Jill Hepburn, RNLI Scotland head of region, said: “We are extremely grateful for the efforts made by Scotmid colleagues, members and customers who have raised both funds and awareness for RNLI.

“The Atlantic 85 is one of the fastest in the RNLI’s fleet and given 90 per cent of our rescues take place less than one mile from shore, our newest addition will help save countless lives across our communities.”

The new boat has the capacity to carry four crew members as well as medical and rescue equipment. It has the space to transport several additional people, making it ideal for a range of open water incidents.

John Brodie, recently retired chief executive of Scotmid, said: “It has been brilliant to see so many colleagues get ‘on board’ with our charity partnership this year and I’m very proud to see our goal to fund a new lifeboat achieved.

“It is extra special to me that this partnership was realised during my final year with Scotmid. We are delighted to support the charity’s vital work.”

Staff working in Scotmid’s food stores, Semichem stores, Scotmid Funerals and Lakes & Dales stores across Scotland, Northern Ireland and Northern England helped fundraise.