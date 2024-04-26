Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marie, who has two boys – Aaron (17) and Liam (15) – ran Celebration Candy in Charlotte Dundas Court in Grangemouth for a number of years.

When the business closed, she returned to work as a housing officer. However, her love of arts, crafts and upcycling saw the 40-year-old take some time out last year to try her hand at selling products at markets and car boot sales.

That in turn led Marie to launch a new store in her home town of Bo’ness; the Renewable Retail Hub opened at 35 North Street in December with a dual purpose, to rent out shelf space to local producers and sell second hand goods, on commission, for customers.

Graham MacKenzie and Donna Aitken have joined forces with Marie Hall to run the Renewable Retail Hub in North Street, Bo'ness.

One of the first businesses on board was D&G Sweetzone, run by business and life partners Donna Aitken and Graham MacKenzie.

The couple ran a small online sweets business from their Denny home prior to the pandemic but the hub presented them with the perfect opportunity to start up again.

When they discovered Marie was looking for business partners to help run the Bo’ness shop, enabling her to return to work, the couple happily signed up.

Donna and Graham will be front of house, working in the store Tuesday to Saturday from 9.30am to 4.30pm, while Marie covers the admin.

The Hub opened in December and now has products from 27 sellers in stock.

Having sought advice from Business Gateway, the trio have decided to separate the two business strands – focusing on renting shelf space from their Bo’ness hub to local producers and makers.

The second hand goods will form the basis of a separate business, yet to be named, which will see the trio sell goods at markets and car boot sales for customers.

They have also joined forces with Sustainable Thinking Scotland at Kinneil Estate and have applied to Falkirk Council for a licence to run markets in the walled garden.

STS has already ordered market stalls and they hope to be up and running with monthly markets by the end of May, subject to the licence being granted.

Small businesses rent out shelf space at the hub to sell their produce, enabling them to market goods without huge overheads.

They also hope in future to run regular car boot sales at a local venue, selling products on behalf of local customers. Negotiations are on-going but watch this space!

To kick start the market enterprise, their first Bo'ness Producers’ Market will be held in the Richmond Park Hotel this Sunday, April 28, from 11am to 4pm.

Marie said: “The business has been going well with 27 sellers now using our shelves in the hub to sell their goods, with space for 20 or 30 more to come on board.

“However, the markets are another way to promote not only our business but some of the sellers we stock and other local producers too.

Under the banner of D&G Sweetzone, Graham and Donna are also marketing their own sweets by renting shelf space in the hub.

“Being from Bo’ness, I think the outdoor mar kets with STS will also be a great way to bring more people to the town – helping increase footfall in the town centre to benefit all the businesses.

“On advice from Business Gateway, we’re going to rebrand – the Renewable Retail Hub is a bit of a mouthful!

“We’re also going to run the hub as one business and the second hand goods as a separate enterprise so it makes sense to do it now, before we launch the car boot and market sales.”

Donna, who has three children – Caitlyn (22), Liam (13) and Aaron (9) – is enjoying being back in the town, having lived in Bo’ness for 10 years before moving to Denny.

She said: “Graham and I were thinking about relaunching our sweets store online when we saw an advert for the hub, providing ample shelf space for our goods.

“When we learned that Marie was looking for business partners, we approached her and decided to join forces which just sweetened the deal!

The rentable shelf space concept has really taken off, with 27 sellers now on board following the hub's launch in December.

“Things have been going well and we’re getting plenty of interest from producers looking for shelf space.

“We’re hoping the markets will help us promote the business to producers, as well as enticing more customers through the hub’s door.”

This Sunday’s market will feature producers from throughout Falkirk and West Lothian, as well as small businesses who currently sell goods in the hub.

Anyone interested in renting shelf space in the hub should email [email protected].