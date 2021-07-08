Laurieston firm JEM Engines shared an image of the bird after it made its way into one of the business’ workshops.

Donna Lee Mcintosh, the business’ accounts manager, said: “It just wandered up the yard and walked into the first workshop that was open.

“We managed to keep it in the workshop. A lady from Polmont has taken it, although she isn’t the owner but does have four peacocks.

A peacock wandered into a Laurieston firm's workshop. Contributed.

“It was wrecking the machinery and making a bit of a mess! There was poo everywhere and a few feathers lying where it’s hit machinery. The bird’s perfectly fine.

“The lady left her name and details in case anybody claims it.

“It’s been doing the rounds over the last four days. Hopefully it stops causing chaos!”

It’s thought the same peacock was spotted on a Braes roof on Monday.

Call JEM Engines on 01324 633266.

