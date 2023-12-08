Scotmid stores appeal to readers to Save a Christmas jumper!
The aim of the festive campaign is to help customers get into the Christmas spirit – while saving money and helping the environment.
The retailer has set up stations in store so shoppers can Save a Christmas Jumper, either by donating or taking away free snowy sweatshirts and nativity knitwear.
The initiative will run in more than 50 stores, including the Scotmid stores at Station Road, Kirkliston and 55 The Loan, South Queensferry.
A third of young adults purchase a new Christmas jumper every year, with hundreds of thousands of jumpers later ending up in UK waste streams.
Lynne Ogg, Scotmid communities manager, said: “We know how expensive Christmas time can be.
“We hope this initiative brings some festive fun to local communities as well as a new lease of life for those tinselly tops. We look forward to seeing customers get a merry makeover in store!”
The initiative will be running until mid-December, so shoppers still have time to get those holiday knits in for Christmas jumper days.
There are posters in the store directing customers to the drop bins.
In Scotland textiles make up just four per cent of household waste by weight, yet account for nearly a third (32 per cent) of the carbon impacts – and that’s before emissions are taken into the equation associated with manufacturing, packaging and transport.