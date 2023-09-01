Local Government Minister Joe FitzPatrick and Community Wealth Minister Tom Arthur spoke as they heard for themselves the work taking place in Linlithgow to enhance its economy and the environment.

They visited to officially launch Scotland Loves Local Week, a celebration of the dedication and determination which is strengthening communities and economies across the country.

It is a message championed by One Linlithgow Business Improvement District (BID), whose members shared what local support means to them.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Government Ministers Joe FitzPatrick and Tom Arthur launched the first Scotland Loves Local Week on a visit to Linlithgow on Monday. (Pics: Jamie Simpson)

It came as polling released by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) – the organisation which spearheads Scotland Loves Local with Scottish Government support – revealed that 85 per cent of Scots agree it’s vital that people support businesses on their local high street.

Mr FitzPatrick said: “Scotland Loves Local Week is about celebrating our diverse local communities. By asking everyone to think local, whether in person or online, we protect the jobs of family, friends and neighbours, while sustaining services and creating community wealth.

“True economic and environmental sustainability lies in our local towns and villages. Scotland Loves Local brings together people and businesses to build stronger communities that can respond to challenges such as the cost-of-living crisis and the climate emergency.

“In response to those challenges, the Scottish Government will continue to fund a range of initiatives, including Business Improvement Districts and work to digitise the Scotland Loves Local gift card. These are crucial parts of the fantastic work Scotland’s Towns Partnership is doing to raise the profile of Scottish towns.”

Mike Smith briefed the ministers during a visit to LUCS canal centre.

On the banks of the Union Canal, Linlithgow Canal Centre’s Mike Smith, a BID director, highlighted the major part those who enjoy a day trip and staycations have to play, alongside locals.

One Linlithgow deputy chairman Mark Darragh and BID manager Tony I’Anson also briefed them on projects taking place to both encourage people to support local businesses and attract more visitors.

They include the distribution of 45,000 copies of the new Linlithgow Visitor Guide, aligned with the town website Linlithgow.co.uk using QR Codes, highlighting the activities and services offered by groups and businesses locally. There is also a dedicated local jobs section to encourage people to work in Linlithgow.

Ministers heard how discussions are underway to scope the potential of launching a community cardboard collecting, crushing and recycling project.

They also chatted with other business owners, many of whom have been supporters of Scotland Loves Local since its launch in summer 2020.

Mr Darragh, who owns Play Bugs soft play centre on Mill Road, said: “Every time someone chooses local, they’re making an investment in our community. It’s a simple decision which has a profound effect – protecting jobs, safeguarding services and providing a springboard to future success. It’s something we are encouraging everyone to do.

“It’s a special town with so much to look forward to. By working together, we are creating new opportunities to enhance our status as a great place in which to live, work and visit.

“The key to unlocking all of that is for local people to support and spend with the brilliant businesses we are proud to have.”

One Linlithgow relaunched its popular monthly market earlier this year, a move credited with bringing more locals and visitors to the High Street. Businesses also accept the Scotland Loves Local West Lothian Gift Card.

STP Interim Chief Officer Kimberley Guthrie joined the ministers.

She said: “One Linlithgow and its members are doing tremendous work to create new opportunities for the town, which is great to see. Celebrating the determination and vision of organisations and people like this is what Scotland Loves Local Week is all about.

“Work is well underway to create a new future for Scotland’s towns as we reimagine and reenergise our places to ensure they are stronger, more sustainable and fit for the future.

“There are ambitious plans, ones which are built on values of local prosperity and ownership by people choosing local, supporting the people and businesses in their community.”

Scotland Loves Local is managed by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP), with support from the Scottish Government.

STP is the national body for Scotland’s towns and all those who work to support the country’s towns and city districts. It offers a hub to help people learn, connect, find practical support and advice, and share good practice and knowledge.

The organisation’s deep rooted knowledge of the towns landscape and extensive range of services supports the Scottish Government's ongoing commitment to secure a positive future for Scotland's towns – in a changing shopping landscape.