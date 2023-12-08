Santa will be dropping in for the McMoo's Grotto in Bo'ness
The man of the moment will be dropping in for visits with local families on Saturday and Sunday, December 9 and 10, Sunday, December 17 and Saturday, December 23.
Families can meet Santa and enjoy breakfast from 9am to 10.30am and 11.10am to 12.40pm or drop in for a spot of lunch from 1.20pm to 2.50pm and 3.30pm to 5pm.
For £13.95 per person, customers will enjoy a meal, ice cream and drink, as well as a magical encounter with Santa and the chance to capture the perfect photo.
There will also be special treats for all, with every child receiving a present.
For children under one, the cost is £5.95 and they still get to meet Santa and receive a special gift.
To secure a spot, message the McMoo's Ice Cream Parlour Facebook page.