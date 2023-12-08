Santa will be taking time out of his busy schedule to spread some joy this festive season at McMoo's Grotto in Bo’ness.

The man of the moment will be dropping in for visits with local families on Saturday and Sunday, December 9 and 10, Sunday, December 17 and Saturday, December 23.

Families can meet Santa and enjoy breakfast from 9am to 10.30am and 11.10am to 12.40pm or drop in for a spot of lunch from 1.20pm to 2.50pm and 3.30pm to 5pm.

For £13.95 per person, customers will enjoy a meal, ice cream and drink, as well as a magical encounter with Santa and the chance to capture the perfect photo.

There will also be special treats for all, with every child receiving a present.

For children under one, the cost is £5.95 and they still get to meet Santa and receive a special gift.