Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The budget airline has launched a 24-hour flash sale

More than 250 routes are discounted in Europe and Beyond - including Ibiza and Milan

The limited-time Ryanair sale ends soon

Ryanair has launched a flash sale with flights available from £12.99 - but it ends today.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airline is offering 20% off flights in June and July for 24 hours in a limited-time sale. From sunny beaches and beautiful hiking spots to historic city breaks, there are more than 250 discounted routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ryanair flash sale ends at midnight tonight, and includes flights from £12.99 to Ibiza and Milan (Photos by National World/Getty Images/Zowy Voeten/GABRIEL BOUYS) | National World/Getty Images/Zowy Voeten/GABRIEL BOUYS

Bargain holiday destinations include Budapest, Krakow, Lisbon, Corfu and Venice. The sale kicked off today (Thursday June 13) and ends at midnight.

Ryanair’s head of communications, Jade Kirwan said: “Ryanair’s flash sale is back with 20% off June / July flights for 24hrs only.

“This special summer sale is available to book now until midnight tonight (Thurs, 13 June), with plenty of sun, sea, adventure, and city break destinations across Ryanair’s industry leading network just waiting to be explored.”

Flights from £12.99

Flights start at £12.99 during the flash sale, with the cheapest deals available for the following European destinations.

Aalborg, Denmark Aarhus, Denmark Basel, Switzerland Bergerac, France Brive, France Cologne, Germany Cork, Ireland Dublin, Ireland Edinburgh, UK Eindhoven, Netherlands Frankfurt Hahn, Germany Göteborg Landvetter, Sweden Ibiza, Spain Kerry, Ireland La Rochelle, France Limoges, France Marseille, France Milan Malpensa, Italy Newquay, UK Osijek, Croatia Oslo Torp, Norway Perpignan, France Rodez, France Shannon, Ireland Tours Loire Valley, France Örebro, Sweden

How to buy discounted Ryanair flights

Ryanair’s flash sale includes hundreds of budget flights to Europe and beyond.