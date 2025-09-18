Royal Mail’s latest collectible stamps feature iconic designs 🚂

Royal Mail is issuing new stamps showcasing iconic British steam locomotives

The release marks 200 years since the Stockton and Darlington Railway first opened

Designs include Locomotion No. 1, Stephenson’s Rocket, Mallard and Evening Star

Collectors are eyeing the set, with some predicting future resale value if kept pristine

Stamps and related products are on pre-order now, with general sale from September 25

Collectors and train enthusiasts alike are set for a treat this autumn, as Royal Mail prepares to launch a brand-new set of stamps celebrating the golden age of steam locomotives.

The issue, which marks 200 years since the opening of the Stockton and Darlington Railway, will feature ten iconic trains that defined Britain’s railway history.

Among them are legends such as Locomotion No. 1, Stephenson’s Rocket, the record-breaking Mallard, and the much-loved Evening Star.

Royal Mail worked with the National Railway Museum and Darlington Council to ensure historical accuracy, with experts calling the issue a fitting tribute to the engineering that transformed Britain.

David Gold of Royal Mail said the stamps “capture the spirit of an era that transformed travel and trade forever,” while Mike Crawshaw, head of heritage and culture at Darlington Borough Council, said “they beautifully capture the spirit and significance of the S&DR and Locomotion No. 1.”

Alongside the main set, a miniature sheet of four stamps will honour the world’s first public railway to use steam locomotives, placing Darlington firmly back in the spotlight of rail history.

Will the stamps be rare or valuable?

While stamp releases often appeal to philatelists (collectors), this one is expected to capture the wider public’s attention.

British steam heritage continues to command fascination, and collectors know that limited runs can become surprisingly valuable over time.

Past commemorative issues have risen in resale price, especially when bought in pristine presentation packs or first-day covers.

So how do you get them? The stamps, along with a range of collectible products such as framed prints, souvenir sheets and first-day covers, are available to pre-order now via the Royal Mail website and selected Post Office branches.

They go on general sale from Thursday, September, 25. For those hoping for future value, condition will be key: mint, unopened packs or professionally mounted sets tend to hold their worth best.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector, a rail enthusiast, or simply nostalgic for the age of steam, these stamps offer a piece of history, and perhaps, a smart investment too.

