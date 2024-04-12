Revolutionary service will soon be available in Linlithgow
NHS Scotland’s Community Glaucoma Service, which was piloted in Glasgow last year, will soon be rolled out to the area after a Linlithgow-based optician was selected to deliver the scheme.
Diana Kelly, store director of Specsavers Linlithgow, is one of a handful of opticians across the country who has successfully completed an SQA qualification in Glaucoma Management.
The certificate will allow her to treat people with lower risk glaucoma or treated ocular hypertension in his practices in the city, rather than in hospital as soon as NHS Lothian rolls out the scheme.
It’s hoped the initiative will help alleviate pressure on NHS services in the long-term.
Diana says: ‘After 300 hours of training, clinical placements and studying, I’m delighted to have gained this qualification which will allow me to deliver this revolutionary eyecare service to patients in our community.
‘This qualification means I’ll be able to manage patient’s medications and continue to provide hospital-level care to people in Linlithgow and beyond.
‘This scheme will be of huge benefit to hundreds of people right across West Lothian, giving them faster and easier access to treatments and check-ups. I’m delighted to be a part of that.’
The flagship healthcare policy is expected to support around 20,000 patients across Scotland as it is rolled out over the next year.
Speaking at the time of its launch, public health minister, Jenni Minto, said: ‘Scotland is regarded as a world leader in community eye care service provision.
‘We are the only country in the UK to provide free universal NHS-funded eye examinations, and our investment in community optometry services has helped reduce the burden on GPs and secondary care services.’
Specsavers is located at the Regent Centre in Linlithgow, and is open from 9:30am – 5:30pm every Monday, and 9am – 5:30pm from Tuesday to Saturday.
To book an appointment, call 01506 534484 or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/linlithgow