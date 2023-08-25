The UK’s largest gym operator, it prides itself in offering low cost, zero contract memberships.

Housed in a 6750 square foot unit in Stockbridge Retail Park, it is kitted out with the latest, first-class fitness equipment, as well as providing seven new jobs.

A gym spokeswoman said: “Our state-of-the-art facilities will offer the local community everything they need to meet their fitness goals and enhance their overall well-being, all at an affordable price.