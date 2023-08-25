News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

PureGym opens its doors in Linlithgow

PureGym opened its new premises in Linlithgow last Friday and will now be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
By Julie Currie
Published 25th Aug 2023, 08:41 BST- 1 min read

The UK’s largest gym operator, it prides itself in offering low cost, zero contract memberships.

Housed in a 6750 square foot unit in Stockbridge Retail Park, it is kitted out with the latest, first-class fitness equipment, as well as providing seven new jobs.

A gym spokeswoman said: “Our state-of-the-art facilities will offer the local community everything they need to meet their fitness goals and enhance their overall well-being, all at an affordable price.

“We look forward to welcoming new members through the doors – look out for our opening offer.”

Related topics:PureGym