Care experienced Scots looking to power up their fitness while making savings are being offered an discount by PureGym Linlithgow.

Britain’s largest gym chain has partnered with Scottish charity, Who Cares? Scotland, to offer care experienced members an exclusive 50 per cent discount on monthly memberships with no joining fee.

At the heart of this collaboration lies a shared commitment to empowering care experienced people to lead healthy, active and fulfilling lives.

Research from Loughborough University in 2020 highlighted that only 40 per cent of care experienced young people felt they had the same opportunities to take part in sport compared to their friends – with money being one of the main barriers.

PureGym has teamed up with Who Cares? Scotland to help care experienced customers.

Stephen Rowe, PureGym group marketing director, said: “We're delighted to join forces with Who Cares? Scotland, the only national independent organisation for care experienced people.

“Central to our partnership is a mutual dedication to empowering care experienced people to live healthy, active, and rewarding lives. By merging PureGym’s expertise in fitness and wellness with Who Cares? Scotland’s commitment to securing a lifetime of equality, respect, and love, we aim to create a supportive environment where people can flourish physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

Louise Hunter, Who Cares? Scotland chief executive, added: “Everyone deserves access to health and wellness facilities to live a happy and healthy life but cost can often be a barrier.

“Thanks to PureGym this barrier has been lessened for our members.

“We are so excited by this partnership and are grateful to PureGym for showing this commitment to the care experienced community. We can’t wait to see our members enjoying the benefits of this offer. If you’re a care experienced person and not a member, what are you waiting for!?”

Who Cares? Scotland supports those who are currently, or have ever been, in care such as kinship care, secure care, foster care, children’s homes, looked after at home with social work supervision and adoption. Membership of the charity is free.

To find out more, visit www.whocaresscotland.org/members-hub.