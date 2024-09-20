Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tourist accommodation providers and business owners in Linlithgow came together last week for the launch of a new project.

Staff from Linlithgow Community Development Trust and Rhoda Reid of Circular Communities Scotland held the event in the E49 Hub last Monday to celebrate the launch of LCDT’s Circular Tourism Project.

One of five in Scotland, the project is funded by AirBnB and administered by Zero Waste Scotland and Circular Communities Scotland with the aim of helping the industry become more sustainable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Linlithgow the funding is being used to establish a pilot scheme involving local tourist accommodation providers to encourage them to repair broken items rather than replacing them, and to borrow items they need for a short time while something is being repaired.

Jo Kerr and Lindsey Campbell of LCDT and Rhoda Reid of Circular Communities Scotland at the launch.

LCDT is already involved in the circular economy, which aims to reduce waste through repairing and reusing items, with projects like the Linlithgow Repair Shop, where members of the public can have household items repaired by volunteers, and the Tool Library, which enables members to borrow items for DIY projects.

Tourist accommodation providers participating in the scheme include The Champany Inn, Linlithgow Hostel at the Low Port Centre, Court Residence, Arden Country House, Craigs Lodges and four self-catering holiday flats.

Jo Kerr, circular tourism project worker, said: “If an electrical item or piece of furniture breaks, it will be repaired by one of the two repair workers employed as part of the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition, tourist accommodation providers will have access to a special ‘tourism’ part of the Tool Library which includes bed-side lamps, a four-slice toaster and a hairdryer so that, if an item is being repaired, their guests don’t miss out.

Items that tourism businesses are able to borrow from Tool Library.

“The project is also promoting sustainable travel through the e-bikes already available to hire at LCDT. These will be promoted to guests visiting Linlithgow.”

The next phase of the project will involve consulting with the broader tourism sector in Linlithgow, including cafes, restaurants, shops, and visitor attractions to find out how they can be supported to reach their goals.

To get involved, email [email protected].