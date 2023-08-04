Developed in close collaboration with Queensferry and District Community Council, it includes a bespoke programme of activities designed to address the needs of the area.

Queensferry Heights’ Community Pledge includes:

Support in facilitating the publication of a new local guide, which will aim to promote local businesses, events and community projects.

Funding has already been used to create a community orchard in South Queensferry.

Annual donations of £5000 to the community council’s Community chest, to support local sponsorship and funding requests.

The Cala team volunteering with members of the SSPCA to provide educational wildlife talks to local young people while performing litter picks along the shoreline.

£2000 to help build a community orchard, with the support of Cala contractor Land Technology.

Showhome of Support, giving local businesses including Harbour Lane Studio, Maisies Boutique, Hopetoun Farm Shop, Allium, House of Boe, Faire Tradewinds, Little Beau Peep and Beau Dancewear and local artist Jackson Moyles a platform in new showhomes.

A footpath has also been restored thanks to Cala funding.

Keith Giblett, community council chairman, said: “Cala’s support is invaluable and of tremendous benefit to the many groups which make Queensferry the caring community it is.

“Our relationship goes back to 2016 with the development of Dalmeny Park and we are delighted that it has continued to grow.

“Cala has already helped with a number of projects, including supporting local families at risk due to the cost of living crisis over Christmas through the Ferry Elves project, providing new football strips for pupils at Echline Primary School and, more recently, working with local GreenFerry volunteers to create the new community orchard at Hawthorn Bank.

“The development of the pledge will ensure support continues for years to come.”