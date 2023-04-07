Platform 3 in Linlithgow is on track for national pub of the year award

The award-winning pub has many accolades to its name and now it is in the running for yet another award.

It is one of six nominated in South East Scotland – with 32 in total across the country – in the National Pub and Bar of the Year Awards, competing against the likes of The Wheatsheaf in Falkirk and The Bridge Inn at Ratho.

Selected on overall best practice, the winners will be officially crowned in London in June where 15 regional winners will be announced, as well as the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

Entries for the awards have been open since the start of the year, with hundreds of venues outlining their operation, summarising work that goes into design, training, team welfare, sustainability, food, drink and marketing.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine which runs the awards, said: “We were overwhelmed by the level and quality of entries this year.

“It just goes to show what magnificent work is going on across the UK hospitality sector. With energy costs and recruitment shortages, these businesses are once again facing tough times. Now, more than ever, it’s vital that people support their local pubs.”

With Platform 3 starting to recover from the pandemic, but facing the same economic concerns as many other businesses in the town, news of the selection was welcome news for Platform 3 owner Ian Gibson, who has been at the helm for over 22 years.

He said: “We refuse nothing but blows here – it’s really nice to have been selected as one of the finalists.

"It’s not just about what we sell here; it’s about the staff, the customers and the community. It’s that mix that makes it work.”

That mix has already secured Platform 3 five Scottish Licence Trade Awards, three of which were the coveted community pub of the year title – a nod to the many groups that meet there and the charity work the 10-strong staff team undertake.