Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Situated beside Scotts Bar & Restaurant at Port Edgar Marina, the venue is ready to welcome customers back to the picturesque marina setting in South Queensferry.

Outboard opened its doors on Friday, March 22, and will be open seven days a week over the Easter holidays, thereafter opening from Wednesday to Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its extensive menu features everything from breakfast rolls to an all day menu, as well as toasties and homemade traybakes.

The South Queensferry venue extends a warm welcome to two legged and four legged customers!

Reece Wood, Buzzworks operations manager, said: "We're excited to kick off another fantastic season at Outboard.

“Our team has been hard at work preparing for the re-opening and we can't wait to welcome back familiar faces and newcomers to our unique dining experience.”

The venue boasts a newly expanded team but is also actively seeking passionate individuals to join its ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece added: “We're searching for passionate individuals to join our crew. If you're ready to dive into a rewarding opportunity, we'd love to have you on board.

“Spread the word to friends and family – we're ready to welcome new faces to our team as we prepare to wow guests over the summer season.”

Anyone interested in working at Scotts should visit www.buzzworksholdings.com/careers.

Buzzworks has also unveiled a new spring menu at Scotts in South Queensferry.