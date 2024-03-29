Outboard ready to welcome two and four legged guests this Easter
Situated beside Scotts Bar & Restaurant at Port Edgar Marina, the venue is ready to welcome customers back to the picturesque marina setting in South Queensferry.
Outboard opened its doors on Friday, March 22, and will be open seven days a week over the Easter holidays, thereafter opening from Wednesday to Sunday.
Its extensive menu features everything from breakfast rolls to an all day menu, as well as toasties and homemade traybakes.
Reece Wood, Buzzworks operations manager, said: "We're excited to kick off another fantastic season at Outboard.
“Our team has been hard at work preparing for the re-opening and we can't wait to welcome back familiar faces and newcomers to our unique dining experience.”
The venue boasts a newly expanded team but is also actively seeking passionate individuals to join its ranks.
Reece added: “We're searching for passionate individuals to join our crew. If you're ready to dive into a rewarding opportunity, we'd love to have you on board.
“Spread the word to friends and family – we're ready to welcome new faces to our team as we prepare to wow guests over the summer season.”
Anyone interested in working at Scotts should visit www.buzzworksholdings.com/careers.
Buzzworks has also unveiled a new spring menu at Scotts in South Queensferry.
The waterfront venue is now serving a tantalising array of dishes that capture the essence of the season.