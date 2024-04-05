Old Post Office in Linlithgow has banned the Old Firm match this Sunday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

General manager Steven Muir made the announcement on Facebook on Monday, April Fool’s Day; however, the decision was no joke.

In his social media post, Steven said: “This decision has been made thanks to the behaviour of our “guests” on weekends over the past couple of months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As we said back in January, our team will not be spoken to or treated like dirt on your shoe and, since this has not really improved, we are taking action to combat this.

Management took the decision after certain 'guests' unruly behaviour in the last few months, which has spoiled it for others.

“We will also be immediately reviewing our weekend opening hours, entertainment programme and large scale events, such as DJ special events and the upcoming Linlithgow Marches. Simply put, we cannot grant nice things to people who come and waste it for others.

“To those of you who come every day or week, we thank you for continued support, patience and tolerance. To those of you who are part of the minority who spoil the experience for others, please take your unwelcome presence somewhere else.

“It's not easy having to write a post like this but I simply will not prioritise anything other than my team’s safety and well-being and the positive experience of my guests. When either of those are compromised, hard decisions need to be made to eliminate these risks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Run by Greene King, the company was asked to comment but had not done so by time of going to press.