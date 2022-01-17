The successful proposals include both fixed-bottom and floating schemes in a variety of locations, mainly off the north and east coasts, but also in the west, including one near Islay.

If all schemes are built they will together generate 25 gigawatts of renewable electricity – more than double the Scottish Government’s ambitions for 11 gigawatts and enough to power more than 18 million homes.

The developments are also expected to bring billions in associated investments and create new green jobs.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed the proposals, which she says will be “transformational” and help guarantee a secure future for oil and gas industry workers as the country moves away from fossil fuels.

“The scale of opportunity here is truly historic,” she said.

“ScotWind puts Scotland at the forefront of the global development of offshore wind, represents a massive step forward in our transition to net zero and will help deliver the supply chain investments and high-quality jobs that will make the climate transition a fair one.

“It allows us to make huge progress in decarbonising our energy supply – vital if we are to reduce Scotland’s emissions – while securing investment in the Scottish supply chain of at least £1 billion for every gigawatt of power.

“This will be transformational.”

Ms Sturgeon said the scale of the plans signified “a massive vote of confidence in Scotland”.

