The annual award was created in memory of Hugo the Labrador, who was the first canine winner of Westport Vets Local Hero Awards in March 2021.

Hugo was recognised for helping to save the life of his owner – his loyalty and devotion to never leave his side when he fell into freezing water saved his owner’s life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November 2021, Hugo then went on to win the Dog Aid Society of Scotland Bravery Award for his actions. Sadly, shortly after that award was announced, Hugo passed away.

Can your pet live up to the legacy that was left behind by the heroic Hugo?

To honour the incredible legacy he left behind, Westport Vets launched a special award to recognise and honour other animal heroes.

And it is now searching across the nation, asking the public to nominate animal heroes for their acts of kindness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior Vet Stuart McMorrow said: “We will be working with Hugo’s family to help choose the winner of Hugo’s Hero Award 2023.

"The winner will be presented with a special Hugo’s Hero award, receive a pet goodie bag and their story will be shared widely – creating a legacy of their own.

"Animals play such an incredible role in our lives and our aim is to celebrate this, as well as share these incredible acts of kindness by animals to humans.

"We welcome nominations from anywhere in the UK. They can be submitted via our online nomination form on our website at www.westportvets.com/hugos-hero or nominations can also be emailed to [email protected]”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominations via email must include the owner’s and animal’s details and details as to why they think their pet deserves to be crowned Hugo’s Hero.

Entries close on March 31, the anniversary of when Hugo became Westport Vets Local Canine Hero in 2021.

Westport Vets will announce the winner across its social media pages and website so those entering must be willing to appear in future publicity.