New Year's resolutions: 7 practical tips to keep your budget resolution on track in January - and motivation
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- The New Year glow often fades as financial resolutions face real-life challenges
- January's long stretch and post-Christmas expenses can test your resolve
- Staying committed to financial goals requires persistence and adaptability
- Motivation can dwindle, but it’s possible to keep moving forward
- These 7 practical strategies can help you overcome obstacles and stay on track
As the glow of the New Year fades and the reality of daily life sets in, it can be challenging to stay committed to your resolutions - especially if they’re financially focused.
For many, January is a long month - the expense of the holiday season is catching up with you, and payday might feel like it’s miles away.
But if your resolve is beginning to wobble, don’t worry. It’s normal to feel like your enthusiasm is dwindling, and sticking to a New Year’s budget resolution can be challenging, but it’s far from impossible.
With the right mindset and strategies, you can stay motivated and keep your financial goals on track. Here are some practical tips to keep going when the going gets tough.
Revisit your why
Why did you set your resolution in the first place? Was it to save for a dream holiday, pay off debt, or build an emergency fund? Write down your reasons and keep them visible - on your fridge, your phone, or even as a screensaver.
Connecting with the deeper purpose behind your resolution can reignite your motivation when you feel like giving up.
Break it down
Big financial goals can feel overwhelming, especially if progress seems slow, so break your resolution into smaller, manageable steps.
For example, if your goal is to save £2,000 this year, focus on saving £167 each month or £39 a week. Celebrate each milestone - even small wins can build momentum and keep you motivated.
Track your progress
Nothing boosts motivation like seeing tangible results. Use a budgeting app, a spreadsheet, or even a simple notebook to track your income, expenses, and savings.
Seeing how far you’ve come, even if progress is incremental, can provide the encouragement you need to keep going.
Make adjustments, not excuses
Life happens, and sometimes your financial plans may need to adapt. If unexpected expenses arise, don’t view it as a failure.
Adjust your budget and keep moving forward. Flexibility is key to long-term success. Remember, consistency over time is more important than perfection.
Reward yourself (responsibly)
It’s important to celebrate your achievements - big and small. But make sure your rewards align with your financial goals.
For instance, if you’ve stuck to your budget all month, treat yourself to a low-cost indulgence like a movie night at home or a relaxing walk in nature, rather than splurging on an expensive purchase.
Focus on the long game
Remember, financial health is a marathon, not a sprint. While it’s tempting to expect quick results, sustainable change takes time.
Keep your eyes on the bigger picture and remind yourself that small, consistent efforts now will lead to significant rewards in the future.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.