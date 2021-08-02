New Linlithgow microbrewery launches crowdfunder to buy kit and offers beer fans various rewards

Strangers Brewing Co is offering rewards to those who pledge support, including the chance to win a year of beer and become a founder member.

The community crowdfunder project has an initial target of £15,000 and a stretch target of £20,000.

The latter represents about half the amount needed to purchase microbrewery kit, fermentation tanks, fruit trees and plants to create a wetland area at Narrowboat Farm.

Strangers Brewing Co founder Brett Welch. Contributed.

In just the first five days, more than £8000 has been raised by supporters from Linlithgow and across the UK.

Brett Welch, founder and head brewer, said: “We’ve been really blown away by the support we’ve received so far.

“This is a great opportunity for people to help create something really special, and is just the start for the community that we’re creating here at Strangers Brewing Co.”

The brewery is designed to be a sustainable venture, in keeping with the eco-friendly Narrowboat Farm market garden.

Many of the rewards are designed with more eco-conscious consumers in mind.

These include: native wetland plants, to create a new wetland habitat which will increase biodiversity on the farm, as well as managing the drainage of water from the brewery; and fruit trees, to provide local ingredients and create habitats for pollinators and animals.

The rewards up for grabs include: a prize draw to win a year’s supply of beer from Strangers Brewing Co; founder membership, limited to just 100 supporters, entitling the bearer to 10 per cent discount for two years; ‘first chance to buy' each new beer; and exclusive online tasting events.

Other prizes such as cans of the first beer from Strangers Brewing Co and the chance to make your own beer are also being offered.

The microbrewery will start brewing in the autumn after crowdfunding the kit.

Strangers Brewing Co will produce a range of beers which will be influenced by the seasons and include craft-brewed lagers, pale ales, bitters, red ales, porters and stouts.

Each beer will be flavoured with something grown on the farm or foraged from the surrounding Scottish countryside.

Once the microbrewery is up and running, customers will be able to buy subscriptions to receive a mixed case of beers each month.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.