Award-winning Edinburgh based developer GSS Developments, owners of the former Continental Tyre factory site in Newbridge, is behind the plans.

GSS, is seeking permission to develop the commercial business park on the derelict site which has been vacant for over two decades. The former tyre manufacturing facility was once a major employer.

GSS’ plans will rejuvenate the site as EDI Approach bringing new job opportunities and further investment.

GSS Developments, owner of the former Continental Tyre factory site in Newbridge, has confirmed that a planning application is being submitted.

The firm has confirmed that an application for planning permission in principle for logistics, business and industrial development, as well as access, infrastructure and landscaping, will be complemented by a first phase application.

GSS has a proven track record in delivering high amenity development across Scotland, including 2 Semple Street, in Edinburgh ABZ Business Park and Badentoy Park in Aberdeen.

Work on improving the redundant site has begun with early works undertaken to remove unsightly fly-tipping and make it secure.

Commenting on GSS’ ambitions, Paul Stevenson, a director of the family-owned firm, said: “We have been greatly encouraged by the community response to our plans for Edinburgh Approach.

"There is a local enthusiasm to see this derelict site returned to economically beneficial re-use, with support for the investment in new commercial facilities and the job opportunities that will bring.

“GSS is confident that EDI Approach will provide a local asset at Newbridge, as well as community improvement with enhanced landscaping and an improved riverside environment.”

The site, at Old Liston Road, Newbridge, has planning permission for residential development.

GGS’ planning submission sets out why the residential planning application has not been advanced.