To celebrate the occasion, Retail Manager Nadia Moreland and Retail Sales Advisor Calum King created some suitably colourful cocktails, including a CosBoë and a Boë Appletini, at its bespoke bar.

The shop’s eye-catchingly vibrant décor was carefully-themed by experienced lifestyle retail manager Moreland to bring to life the colourful Boë brand. From a neon pink flamingo and a Zebra on the wall, to its stylish pink chair and a bespoke purple telephone booth adorned with flowers and foliage, the shop is a riot of colour and Instagrammable areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having staged a pop-up shop in the derelict bank building during the pandemic, the Boë team invested £200,000 in transforming the space to create the vibrant new shop and office space.

Retail manager Nadia Moreland and retail sales advisor Calum King created some suitably colourful cocktails for the shop's official opening in the town's High Street.

The new shop is a suitably stylish home for Scotland’s leading independent gin and vodka company which has brightened up the spirits market with its distinctive range of colourful flavoured drinks such as Boë Violet Gin and Boë Pink Vodka.

Retail Manager Nadia Moreland said: “Opening our first shop is a major milestone for us and we’re absolutely thrilled to set up home here.

Advertisement Hide Ad