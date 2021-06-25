Monterey Jack's given permission to deliver alcohol with food

The restaurant can now serve alcohol with deliveries.

The Vicar Street eaterie, which specialises in burgers and cocktails, made a few other changes to its licence.

It can now welcome older teenagers to enjoy a meal and non-alcoholic drink without an adult and sell drinks on an offsales basis.

Solicitor Joanne Miller explained that the changes were just “a tidy up” to bring the Falkirk venue in line with the group’s other restaurants.

She told the board that Monterey Jack’s had a strict “zero tolerance” approach when making deliveries.

The company uses its own drivers who are fully trained and do not leave alcohol with anyone who looks like they may be under 25 and cannot show proper identification when asked.