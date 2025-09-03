Step inside secret spaces and explore hidden history this September 🏰

Over 6,000 castles, historic houses and landmarks open for free this September

Includes National Trust sites, stately homes, museums and hidden gems

Part of Heritage Open Days in England plus similar events across the UK

Some venues need advance booking, while others allow walk-ins

It’s rare chance to save £10–£30 per person on family days out

If you’ve ever fancied nosing around a grand country house, stepping behind the gates of a historic castle, or exploring locations that usually come with a hefty ticket price, September is your chance to do it for free.

Money-saving guru Martin Lewis and his Money Saving Expert team have flagged that more than 6,000 historic buildings, museums and heritage sites across the UK are opening their doors to the public this month without charge.

From National Trust properties and stately homes to hidden gems that are rarely accessible, it’s one of the best ways to enjoy days out without spending a penny.

With the cost of days out adding up fast, especially for families, these open days represent a rare chance to enjoy experiences that would normally set you back anywhere from £10 to £30 per person.

Whether you’re keen on history, architecture, or just want a unique free day out, there’s likely to be something happening near you.

What’s on and where

Different parts of the UK run their own version of the scheme.

In England, Heritage Open Days runs from September 12–21, with more than 5,800 locations taking part. In London, there’s also the Open House Festival between September 13–21, offering behind-the-scenes access to architectural landmarks.

Northern Ireland’s European Heritage Open Days takes place on September 13–14, with 300+ sites included.

Scotland hosts Doors Open Days, which run across weekends in September, giving entry to historic buildings and cultural landmarks.

While in Wales, Open Doors runs all month long, with 190+ sites opening their gates.

Do you need to book?

Some popular spots – think major castles or big-name National Trust sites – require advance booking. These often get snapped up quickly, so it pays to be organised.

Booking details and links are listed on the official websites for each scheme. For other places, you can just turn up on the day, though it’s always wise to check ahead to avoid disappointment.

Why are sites opening up for free?

The idea is simple: to celebrate hidden history and culture, encouraging more people to connect with their local heritage.

A handful of privately-owned estates are required to offer free entry on certain days for tax reasons, but the majority take part simply to share their history and welcome visitors.

