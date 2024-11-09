Lovell Homes has marked the start of a new development at Central Square in Winchburgh with a sod-cutting ceremony.

The mixed-tenure development will feature 176 energy-efficient homes, with 107 for private sale and 69 available for social rent.

They will be perfectly located in what will become a new central hub for the growing community of the historic Winchburgh village, first established in 1169.

Central Square is opposite a new Sainsbury’s superstore and within walking distance to the marina and award-winning Auldcathie Park, as well as a new school, well-being centre, leisure campus and new public parks.

Sod-cutting to mark the start of a new development at Central Square.

The development will have a range of house types, from three and four-bedroom homes for growing families to 2.5-storey residences with loft-style principal suites and four-storey townhouses.

Each will be built with meticulous attention to detail and high-quality finishes, with high energy efficiency at their core to help residents reduce their carbon footprint and lower energy costs.

Tony Rankin, Lovell Scotland regional managing director, said: “Winchburgh is one of the most significant and most exciting place-making projects in the UK right now, and we are very proud to

have such a central location in this exciting new community.

“We are committed to modern design, energy efficiency and quality, and we are looking forward to unveiling a brand new range of homes at Winchburgh.”

Lovell has three further developments underway in Scotland, including The Crossings in South Queensferry. To find out more, visit www.lovell.co.uk.