Lloyds Bank closures: 49 UK Lloyds, Halifax and Royal Bank of Scotland branches to close in 2026 - full list
- Lloyds Banking Group will close 49 branches across the UK between January and October 2026
- Closures affect 26 Lloyds Bank, 10 Halifax, and 13 Bank of Scotland locations
- Customers can still use remaining branches, the Post Office, PayPoint locations, and mobile apps
- LINK is recommending 11 new banking hubs to support communities impacted by closures
- All affected staff will be offered alternative roles, with no direct job losses from the closures
A major banking group has announced plans to close 49 branches across the UK next year, affecting Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland sites.
Lloyds Banking Group said the closures are scheduled to take place between January and October 2026, reflecting an ongoing shift towards online banking.
The bank confirmed that 26 Lloyds branches, 10 Halifax, and 13 Bank of Scotland sites will shut.
After these closures, the group will be left with 705 branches nationwide: 359 Lloyds, 269 Halifax, and 77 Bank of Scotland locations.
Lloyds has said that all staff affected will be offered alternative roles within the business or at other branches, ensuring no job losses directly due to the closures. But for customers, the change may mean longer journeys to visit their nearest branch.
While physical branches are being reduced, Lloyds has said that customers still have multiple ways to manage their money, and that over 21 million people already use its mobile apps for everyday banking.
Those who prefer in-person service can use any remaining Lloyds, Halifax, or Bank of Scotland branch, visit the Post Office, or deposit cash at more than 30,000 PayPoint locations across the UK.
Cash access network Link said it was recommending 11 new banking hubs after the closure announcement, to help communities affected by closures.
These hubs will provide essential services such as cash withdrawals and deposits, helping to bridge the gap where local branches are closing.
This latest round of closures follows a broader trend across UK high streets, with NatWest announcing last week it would shut 46 mobile branches.
Both moves highlight the banking sector’s response to declining in-person visits, as more customers move towards digital banking solutions.
Which Lloyds Bank branches are closing?
For customers wondering whether their local branch is affected, Lloyds Banking Group has published a full list of the 49 locations that will close
It is worth checking in advance and planning any essential branch visits before closures take effect.
Lloyds Bank
- Alfreton, 21 High Street, Alfreton DE55 7DR - January 19
- Ammanford, 19 Quay Street, Ammanford SA18 3DB - January 12
- Bideford, 5 High Street, Bideford EX39 2AD - January 13
- Birmingham, Harborne 125 High Street, Birmingham B17 9NP - October 8 2026
- Camborne, Market Square, Camborne TR14 8JT - October 7 2026
- Chepstow, 7 Manor Way, Chepstow NP16 5HZ - October 7 2026
- Chester-le-Street, 81-85 Front Street, Chester-le-Street DH3 3AJ - January 1
- Deal, 2 High Street, Deal CT14 7AD - January 22
- Fleet, 174 Fleet Road, Fleet GU51 4DD - January 13
- Gillingham (Dorset), High Street, Gillingham SP8 4AQ - January 8
- Gorseinon, 113 High Street, Swansea SA4 4BR - October 8 2026
- Havant, 4 West Street, Havant PO9 1PE - January 19
- Hedge End, St John's Centre, Southampton SO30 4QU - January 21
- Hedon, 25 St. Augustines Gate, Hull HU12 8EU - January 28
- Ivybridge, 13 Fore Street, Ivybridge PL21 9AD - January 14
- Lewes, 8 High Street, Lewes BN7 2AD - January 19
- Mitcham, 9 Majestic Way, St Marks Place, Mitcham CR4 2JS - January 8
- New Addington, 13 Central Parade, Croydon CR0 0JB - January 14
- Okehampton, Fore Street, Okehampton EX20 1HJ - March 25
- Penzance, Market House, Penzance TR18 2TN - January 21
- Petersfield, 5 The Square, Petersfield GU32 3HL - January 21
- Ryde, 35 Union Street, Ryde PO33 2LH - January 21
- Stamford, 65 High Street, Stamford PE9 2AT - January 20
- Swadlincote, 59 High Street, Swadlincote DE11 8JA - January 20
- Totnes, 31 Fore Street, Totnes TQ9 5HH - January 8
- Totton, 30 Commercial Road, Southampton SO40 3TH - January 19
Halifax
- Buxton, Spring Gardens 74 Spring Gardens, Buxton SK17 6DL - January 20
- Camborne, 31 Trelowarren Street, Camborne TR14 8AD - October 7 2026
- Deal, 63 High Street, Deal CT14 6EH - January 22
- Hastings, 1 Queens Road, Hastings TN34 1QP - January 22
- Havant, 26 West Street, Havant PO9 1PG - January 15
- London, Wandsworth 14 Garratt Lane, London SW18 4FT - January 15
- Middleton, 24 Middleton Gardens, Manchester M24 4DF - January 8
- Seaford, 33A Broad Street, Seaford BN25 1LS - January 19
- Skipton, 63/65 High Street, Skipton BD23 1DS - January 26
Bank of Scotland
- Bellshill, 207 Main Street, Bellshill ML4 1AL - January 12
- Castle Douglas, 192 King Street, Castle Douglas DG7 1DB - January 22
- Dingwall, High Street, Dingwall IV15 9HL - March 25
- Erskine, Bridgewater 8 Bridgewater Shopping Centre, Erskine PA8 7AA - January 13
- Gairloch, Bank Brae, Gairloch IV21 2BE - January 15
- Glasgow, Anniesland 836 Crow Road, Glasgow G13 1ET - January 12
- Grangemouth, 24 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth FK3 8AS - October 8
- Hawick, 7 High Street, Hawick TD9 9BZ - October 7
- Largs, 32 Main Street, Largs KA30 8AD - March 25
- Larkhall, 39 Union Street, Larkhall ML9 1DT - January 8
- Nairn, 73 High Street, Nairn IV12 4BS - January 20
- St Andrews, 1 Queens Gardens, St. Andrews KY16 9TD - January 20
- Tain, Tower Street, Tain IV19 1DY - January 12
- Yeovil, King George Street, Yeovil BA20 1PT - January 12
