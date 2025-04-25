Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Westport Veterinary Clinic is the first vet in the UK to to take part in The Bassinet Project.

Organised and commissioned by Holly’s Hugs, a not-for-profit organisation based in Edinburgh, it aims to provide “a compassionate and respectful goodbye”.

Lesley Winton, who runs Holly's Hugs, recently visited the Linlithgow veterinary clinic to present a custom-made bassinet.

It has been designed to provide a more peaceful method of transporting an animal out of an owner's home after their beloved pet has made their final journey.

Lesley hopes the introduction of the bassinet will help to make the saddest day in a pet owner’s life just that little bit easier.

Stuart McMorrow, clinic owner and senior veterinary surgeon, said: “We are trialing a basket that is suitable for small dogs and cats and are hoping to have ones in the future for all sizes.

“It will be a much nicer way for us to show the respect our patients deserve when it comes to the end of their time with us.

“We pass our thanks to Lesley for choosing Westport Vets to be the first UK practice to trial the bassinet. As we offer our clients the option to have home visits for euthanasia appointments, this will help to support clients in making their pets final journeys as dignified as we can.”

The design went through many stages to incorporate easy-use features, including handle placement to ensure the veterinary team can easily carry it.

It has been lined with washable waterproof layered blankets, has a small pillow for pets to rest their heads on, and a beautifully handmade crochet blanket cover, finished with a single red rose and a small sign above the pet pillow which reads ‘Forever Loved’.

Lesley said: “The first design is suitable for small animals. I am now looking to create one double the size for larger animals.

“I hope that veterinary practices in Scotland and the UK will invest in one of these bassinets to help their clients cope with one of the hardest days of their lives.”

The bassinet project is run by Holly's Hugs, which Lesley set up in memory of her rescue dog Holly, who died in 2013.

“She came into my life when I was going through a particularly difficult time and there is no doubt she gave me a reason to go on,” she said.

“Losing her was one of the most devastating things I’ve ever had to go through. Holly’s Hugs helps raise money for dogs in need and awareness of how hard losing or being separated from a companion animal can be.”

As for the idea for the bassinet, Lesley first spotted the practice being used by some American vets.

Aiming to create something similar, she contacted a Scottish basket maker to help create a bespoke basket for the purpose.

Lesley added: “If our pet is put to sleep at home, it may provide us with a little comfort and be less distressing for our much loved animal.

“However, sadly, the reality is, after euthanasia, the animal’s body still has to be removed from the home.

“With the bassinet, the owner’s final vision of their companion will be them tucked up in a lovely cosy bed for a special sleep.”

An advocate in pet bereavement, Lesley is currently establishing a Compassion Always, Pet Bereavement Consultancy.