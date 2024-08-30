Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sweet treats are the order of the day in a Linlithgow town trail that’s guaranteed to tickle the taste buds.

Linlithgow Coffee and Cake celebrates the rich menu of places in which residents and visitors can enjoy a bite to eat.

And it is hoped that the trail – being promoted as part of the town’s monthly artisan market – will prove a real recipe for success by cooking up another reason to visit.

It has been launched by One Linlithgow Business Improvement District (BID) in a pilot project supported by tech company Vicinity and Scotland’s Improvement Districts (SIDs) as part of Scotland Loves Local Week, August 26 to September 1.

Hannah Taylor (left) and Elaine Gilmore, of So Strawberry Cafe, which is featured on the treat trail.

Manager Tony I’Anson said: “There are currently 15 businesses on Linlithgow High Street selling coffee and cake, with others in the surrounding area too. A local young person hands out the printed trails on market day or when other larger events are taking place in Linlithgow.

“The idea has been very well received by local businesses and visitors over the last 18 months, and the digital version will add to the publicity that all businesses need.”

The opportunity to create the trail came as part of a callout by SIDs for places to create a pilot project with Vicinity, a firm which specialises in supporting the place management sector through innovative digital solutions.

Rebecca Mather, SIDs’ national programme manager, said: “This trail is a real taste treat. We hope it is a real trail of discovery for locals and visitors alike, encouraging people to support great food, drink and entertainment venues. We’re delighted to be working with One Linlithgow to unlock this opportunity.”

Heather Clamp, customer success representative at Vicinity, added: “It’s been fantastic working alongside One Linlithgow to help develop the trail.

“Over 1000 trails have been hosted on the Vicinity platform, generating over 1.1 million user interactions.

“Trails are a versatile and innovative tool that help people navigate their local areas, discover what's on their doorstep, and enjoy an engaging and memorable experience – all while driving footfall.”

One Linlithgow has also highlighted its commitment to encouraging its members to support other local businesses by signing the Scotland Loves Local Pledge.

Evelyn Noble, One Linltihgow chairwoman and owner of Lilypond Crafts and Gifts, said: “In the same way that we ask consumers to be there for us, it’s important that businesses are there for each other professionally.

“Our improvement district network is good at supporting each other, but it’s important to us that we demonstrate our commitment to using local businesses whenever we can. That’s why we’ve signed the pledge.

“Choosing local is something we can all do individually to support the people around us. It protects jobs, businesses and means we can make this an even better place to live, work and visit.”

Local authorities, businesses and individuals across the country are being urged to sign the pledge at www.lovelocal.scot/pledge.

To access the Linlithgow Coffee and Cake Trail, download the LoyalFree app from your app store.