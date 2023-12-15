Team Westport had fun last Thursday taking part in Christmas Jumper Day...with their patients also joining in!

Westport Vets, both the Linlithgow and South Queensferry practices, showed their support for Save The Children by donning their festive garb.

Team members wore their jumpers for the day and lots of the pets got in the festive spirit with some fun pics in the festive photo consulting room at Linlithgow where they enjoyed getting lots of treats on their visit to the practice.

Carena Schmid, community development nurse, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who took part and to all the wonderful participating pets!

This cute pooch has decided to identify as a reindeer for the festive season...how could you argue with that wee face?! Santa has a new sleigh member!

“The liver paste was flowing and I’m not sure who had more fun – us or the pets!”