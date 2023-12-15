Linlithgow and South Queensferry vets and pets in the Christmas spirit!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Westport Vets, both the Linlithgow and South Queensferry practices, showed their support for Save The Children by donning their festive garb.
Team members wore their jumpers for the day and lots of the pets got in the festive spirit with some fun pics in the festive photo consulting room at Linlithgow where they enjoyed getting lots of treats on their visit to the practice.
Carena Schmid, community development nurse, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who took part and to all the wonderful participating pets!
“The liver paste was flowing and I’m not sure who had more fun – us or the pets!”
Every December, millions of people across the UK put on a festive knit at their workplace, sc hool or with friends and make a donation to help give children the magical future they deserve.