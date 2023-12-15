News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Linlithgow and South Queensferry vets and pets in the Christmas spirit!

Team Westport had fun last Thursday taking part in Christmas Jumper Day...with their patients also joining in!
By Julie Currie
Published 15th Dec 2023, 14:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Westport Vets, both the Linlithgow and South Queensferry practices, showed their support for Save The Children by donning their festive garb.

Team members wore their jumpers for the day and lots of the pets got in the festive spirit with some fun pics in the festive photo consulting room at Linlithgow where they enjoyed getting lots of treats on their visit to the practice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carena Schmid, community development nurse, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who took part and to all the wonderful participating pets!

Most Popular
This cute pooch has decided to identify as a reindeer for the festive season...how could you argue with that wee face?! Santa has a new sleigh member!This cute pooch has decided to identify as a reindeer for the festive season...how could you argue with that wee face?! Santa has a new sleigh member!
This cute pooch has decided to identify as a reindeer for the festive season...how could you argue with that wee face?! Santa has a new sleigh member!

“The liver paste was flowing and I’m not sure who had more fun – us or the pets!”

Every December, millions of people across the UK put on a festive knit at their workplace, sc hool or with friends and make a donation to help give children the magical future they deserve.

Related topics:Linlithgow