LinGin has an incredible ten products in finals of Scottish Gin Awards
The local distiller is among 45 producers progressing to the final stage in the national competition, with 107 Scottish gins in the limelight.
Linlithgow Distillery is one of five finalists in the Excellence in Packaging category.
It is also in the running for the London Dry Gin of the Year, with its signature product LinGin Dry.
In the Cask Gin of the Year category, Linlithgow Distillery is the only firm out of the six listed that has two in the running – LinGin Cask Aged #3, Oloroso Cask, and LinGin Cask Aged #5, Benrinnes Cask.
In Citrus Gin of the Year, Linlithgow Distillery has two entries – LinGin Colours Lime and LinGin Colours Yuzu – as it does in the Flavoured Gin of the Year, with LinGin Colours Coconut (sounds nice, no hinting!) and LinGin Colours Raspberry.
Putting the town’s link with Mary Queen of Scots firmly on the map, the distillery is also in the running for the Herb and Spice Gin of the Year with Four Marys Subtly Spiced.
LinGin Navy Strength is also in the running for the High Strength Gin of the Year and LinGin Berry for the Pink Gin of the Year.
For Ross and Alyson Jamieson, who founded the company in 2017 and produced their first product in January 2018, getting 10 out of their 11 gins into the final has been an incredible feat.
Alyson said: “The last three years have been incredibly tough and we actually thought we were going to close the doors in August, due to the Deposit Return Scheme.
“That's why we entered so many categories this year – we thought we’d go out with a bang! Now the future is looking a lot brighter and being named as a finalist in so many categories will do us no harm either. We’re both thrilled.”
The Scottish Gin Awards is widely regarded as the most comprehensive and respected of all gin competitions as it assesses both taste and business performance.
Linlithgow Distillery won a gold and silver medal in 2021 – Ross and Alyson are hoping to achieve greater heights this year at the awards dinner in Glasgow on November 8 ... watch this space!