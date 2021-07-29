Lidl launches recruitment drive for new Falkirk store
Lidl has launched a recruitment drive as the company prepares to open a new store in Falkirk later this year.
The supermarket giant is advertising online for a shift manager and cleaner to start at the Kemper Avenue shop this autumn.
Lidl shut down the town’s Arnot Street supermarket in January so work could start on its replacement store.
The company is looking for a full-time shift manager and offering a wage of £10.50 up to £11.70 per hour (pro rata).
A part-time cleaner is also needed, although salary details have not been published online.
Read More
The new supermarket will create around ten additional jobs, with employees who were based at the Arnot Street store being retained.
Lidl bought the land in Kemper Avenue from Falkirk Council in 2019 for a sum of £400,000.
The store will have a 1256m² sales area and feature an in-store bakery, longer-style tills, a customer toilet, baby changing facilities, electric vehicle rapid charging spaces and parking for cars and bicycles.